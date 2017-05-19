Register
    People hold European Union and Polish flags during the annual EU parade in Warsaw, Poland May 6, 2017

    Brussels Reproaches Poland for 'Dictatorial Habits', Refusing 'Real Refugees'

    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz
    Europe
    The European Commission's latest harsh rhetoric against Poland indicates that the country is, in fact, under a cloud in the EU, Warsaw-based political analyst Marcin Domagalа told Sputnik.

    Ukrainian workers pick up apples at an apple orchard near Leczyszyce. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Slim Pickings: Ukrainian Refugees and Economic Immigrants Do Poland's Dirty Work
    Earlier this week, the European Commission told Poland and Hungary that they will face sanctions if they do not agree to take in their quota of migrants by June, in a sign of growing tensions between Brussels, Warsaw and Budapest.

    The European Commission agreed on September 2015 to relocate about 160,000 migrants from Greece and Italy to other EU member states, according to a quota system which has been designed based on population and GDP, among other measures.

    Although the figure was revised downwards, to 98,255, only 16,163 have so far been relocated under the scheme.

    Commenting on the situation, Marcin Domagalа told Sputnik Poland that Warsaw actually remains under a cloud in the EU, but that the country is unlikely to feel the burden of EU sanctions. 

    "Poland has a very serious ally in the EU, namely, Hungary, which will block such an initiative, even if the overwhelming majority of EU countries strongly demand sanctions against Poland," Domagala said.

    However, the current situation seriously affects Poland's political image, leading to Brussels excluding Warsaw from many of the EU's plans, he noted.

    "Poland is currently seen as a country with dictatorial habits. This has a negative effect, not only on the country's image, but also on its predictability. In addition, the Polish government is completely unable to convey its views to the European Commission and other EU institutions. This is mainly due to a lack of understanding by the government of what the EU is guided by, and what is expected from Poland," Domagala added.

    He blamed the Polish government for their refusal to take "real refugees" and bear responsibility for a real military action staged by the United States.

    He recalled that a large-scale anti-migrant campaign is under way in Poland, where Middle Eastern refugees are described as a threat to security and potential criminals or terrorists.

    "Such a threat is real, but in order to prevent it, a broad program is needed to resolve the problems of these people. Real refugees should be separated from economic migrants, a task that unfortunately the Polish government is unwilling to deal with," Domagala said.

    Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has said that her country "cannot accept refugees" and that "a critical attitude towards the mechanism of migrant relocation is becoming increasingly widespread in the European Union," according to The Independent.

    An Ukrainian car enters the European Union on the Polish Ukrainian border in Korczowa, southeast Poland (File)
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Poland 'May Set Up Protectorates' in Western Ukraine to Guard Against Flood of Ukrainian Migrants
    The newspaper recalled that Poland had originally pledged to take in about 10,000 migrants, a promise that was reversed by the populist Law and Justice Party after it won the 2015 elections.

    Relations between Brussels and the Polish government are already strained over a spate of other sticking matters.

    In particular, pressure is growing to put sanctions on Poland over changes to its constitutional court, which the Commission and MEPs say are in contravention of the EU's Rule of Law.

