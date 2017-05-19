Le Pen's Plan Implied Eurozone's Dismantling, Not Removing Euro in France

© AFP 2017/ Joel Saget Le Pen to Try to Force French Nationalists Through to National Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French right-wing National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen's intent has always been to dismantle the eurozone rather than simply canceling the euro as France's national currency, FN's Vice President Florian Philippot said Friday.

"It was not about leaving the euro, it was about organized dismantling of eurozone," Philippot said on the BFMTV channel.

FN's vice president added that people mistakenly thought that Le Pen had suggested "payments in ecus in the morning, euros in the afternoon and francs in the evening."

Earlier in May, the FN leader's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, said that his daughter's stance on the euro was one of the main reasons for her defeat in the presidential election.

Marine Le Pen managed to enter into the second round of the French presidential election, which took place on May 7. She failed to secure a victory against Emmanuel Macron in the run-off, who won the presidency with 66.1 percent of vote.

