EU Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Hungary Over Harsh Refugee Laws, NGOs

"The resolution calls for: the Hungarian Government to repeal laws tightening rules against asylum-seekers and non-governmental organisations, and to reach an agreement with the US authorities, making it possible for Central European University to remain in Budapest as a free institution, the European Commission to strictly monitor the use of EU funds by the Hungarian Government," the European Parliament said in a press release.
According to the document, the members of the Parliament called for the triggering of Article 7.1 of the EU Treaty, which allows the institution to determine whether a member state has breached the bloc's value and whether said member state should punished. Likely penalties include the suspension of voting rights within the bloc.
