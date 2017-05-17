Register
13:15 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt holds a news conference following the official triggering of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the Brexit in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2017.

    Brexit Negotiator Verhofstadt Hails Macron-Merkel Agenda for EU Reform

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3510

    Guy Verhoftsadt - the lead Brexit negotiator for the European Parliament - has said the latest elections in Austria, the Netherlands and France showed how Europeans were "shocked" by the UK's decision to leave the EU, but that they had signaled the need for fundamental reforms, along the lines suggested by the leaders of Germany and France.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her support for newly inaugurated French President Emmanuel Macron's calls for reforms of the EU, when they met in Berlin May 15. Although he had beaten the anti-EU party led by Marine Le Pen, he said he had a mandate for the reform of the EU.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017.

    Despite fears that Britain's decision — in a referendum, June 23, 2016 — to leave the EU, would spark other countries to follow suit amid rising nationalism, the votes in elections in Austria, the Netherlands and France failed to return populist parties.

    "It would be a mistake to put all our energy only in Brexit. We have to put at least as much energy into the reform of the European Union. Three times in a row, now the nationalists and populists have been beaten in Austria, the Netherlands and France," Verhofstadt told the European Parliament, May 17.

    ​"I think that didn't happen by accident. I think that Brexit played an important role in this. People all over Europe were shocked by the decision of Great Britain to leave the European Union. Don't misunderstand me. People are very critical towards the European Union — and for good reason. But what they don't want to do is what Britain did —to leave the EU.

    "What's very clear is that the Austrians didn't what an Auxit, the Dutch didn't want a Nexit and the French didn't want a Frexit. They said: 'reform the EU? Yes. Leave the EU? No bloody way.' That was the message of the people of the EU today."

    ​"We cannot make the mistake of saying populism and nationalism have been defeated. I have heard this all too often in European circles. I think the one mistake we cannot make is to think that people voted for [French President Emmanuel] Macron for the status quo and not for change. They voted for a radical change in France and also in Europe," said Verhofstadt.

    Treaty Change 

    Merkel told Macron that she was not against treaty change in order for reform of the EU as he pressed his case for a strengthening of the eurozone single currency area, with its own budget and finance minister. 

    "The best thing to do is to back his reformist agenda with a new euro budget, with a new minister of finance for the euro, with a euro treasury with euro investment bonds that he is proposing. I was relieved to hear the positive reaction from Berlin. A reaction a little bit different from the 'nein, nein' nein' reaction of [German finance minister] Wolfgang Schauble and of a lot of the German press since the arrival of Macron."

    ​[Twitter: We put away feelings of refusal, of revenge. We take the opportunity for #UE stronger, more efficient, and recovering confidence]

    However, Raffaele Fitto, vice chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, said that treaty change was not enough, calling for "less Europe, more flexibility " under any reform initiative.

    "I think we should ask ourselves why millions of British citizens — Dutch and French citizens as well — felt it was necessary to vote in such an anti-European way. That is the questions we have to ask ourselves. It's not enough to continue business as usual. People want change," said Fitto.

    "It's about taking the opportunity of the negotiations between London and Brussels to reflect on where the EU is going. We need to see in which direction the treaties need to be changed. If the direction is less Europe, more flexibility, more tax competition, more respect for national parliament, then I think that's the right approach.

    "If however, the direction, once again — as we fear — is for more Europe, more rigidity, more tax harmonization, more imposed from top-down from Brussels, that would be imperiling our future," he said.

    Related:

    Verhofstadt Hits Out at Security 'Blackmail' Threat in Brexit Letter From May
    Verhofstadt Threatens Parliament Veto Over Brexit Deal
    EU Parliament's Brexit Chief Verhofstadt Holds Key to UK in Reformed Union
    Verhofstadt Threatens London Over Brexit Preconditions
    No Brexit Deal Without Free Movement of Workers - Verhofstadt
    Tags:
    EU reform, EU in crisis, Brexit, EU membership, French Presidential Election 2017, European Parliament, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, Europe, United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok