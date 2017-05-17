Ukrainian Citizens Register Petitions to Lift Ban on Russian Websites

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian citizens on Tuesday registered dozens of petitions on the website of the country's President Petro Poroshenko calling not to block Russian social networks and websites.
Demanding to lift the ban, several authors of the petitions suggested that the ban of the websites would have a negative impact on the citizens' rights and freedoms, while others claimed that the move of the authorities would create numerous inconveniences for the Ukrainians.
One of the petitions has already been backed by 2,576 people, while the president will be obliged to consider the petition if it gathers 25,000 signatures in three months after being registered on the website.
