Parliamentary Activities of New French PM Quite Passive - Taxpayer Association

© REUTERS/ Thomas Samson/Pool Appointment of Edouard Philippe as New Prime Minister Divides French Politics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Newly appointed French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was not very active during his work in the parliament and showed no interest in taxpayer affairs, the general administrator of the French Contribuables associes association told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We notice that Edouard Philippe is not very active in his parliamentary activities. He has not formulated his position, he has not participated in discussion and has not signed bills about the solidarity tax on wealth, about revision of the status of public service… In other words he has not done much to improve the taxpayers' standing," Eudes Beaufreton said, speaking about the analysis of the bills carried out by the association.

The official added that Philippe had not shown his interest to the issues related to the country's taxpayers.

"He had not shown his interest to the taxpayers' conditions… Despite the fact that [French President] Emmanuel Macron tries to convince us that we need people from the civil society, Edouard Philippe is a clear product of the system and even a professional politician. He is a high-ranking official… and considers that the taxpayers are needed only to pay," Beaufreton added.

On Monday, Macron announced that Philippe would be his prime minister. During his career, the official has been a member of the lower house of the French National Assembly from The Republicans party since 2012.