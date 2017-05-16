Austrian Chancellor Endorses Justice Minister as Vice-Chancellor Candidate

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The position of Austrian vice-chancellor has officially been vacant since Monday after the resignation of Reinhold Mitterlehner's on Wednesday. The now former vice-chancellor also resigned from his positions as economy minister and chairman of the Austrian People's Party (OVP).

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Austrian Chancellor Kern Offers Vice Chancellor Post to Foreign Minister Kurz

"Obviously, I would gladly accept Wolfgang Brandstetter as such," Kern told the parliament.

Parliamentary snap elections in Austria, which were initially scheduled for 2018, may move up to autumn 2017, Kern said, adding that the date for election day is still the subject of negotiations between coalition partners.