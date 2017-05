GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian government delegation, led by Syria's Envoy to the United Nations in New York Bashar Jaafari, has arrived to the UN office in Geneva, Palais des Nations.

Later in the day, de Mistura is expected to meet with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee delegation, led by Nasr Hariri.

This round will be organized slightly different compared to the previous ones, as the sides are going to have businesslike intensive meetings and are not going to deliver press stakeouts.