Renault Suspends Production at Several Plants in France After Cyberattack

–

PARIS (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, media reported that the concern had become the first company affected by an international cyberattack in France.

"[The suspension] is part of the protective measures taken in order to avoid expansion of the virus," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the France Info news outlet.

On Friday, the Kaspersky Lab IT company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets in Russia. The company reported that the attack was carried out with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!