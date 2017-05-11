Register
19:17 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions

    UK Lib Dems Challenge Labour to Pledge to Bring In 50,000 More Syrian Refugees

    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    The UK Liberal Democrats called on the Labour party to include in their pre-election manifesto commitments to take in 50,000 additional Syrian refugees from camps and re-open the scheme, allowing the resettlement of lone children refugees in Europe, leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron said Thursday.

    Child abuse
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'We Have Failed': Child Refugees Resorting to Prostitution to Reach UK
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The UK political parties are currently elaborating their manifestos ahead of the snap general election, set for June 8.

    "Labour should match this, this is a challenge to other parties and particularly to the government… I don’t want us to be the kind of country who turns our back on those in desperate need, this is about Britain doing it’s fair share," Farron was quoted as saying by The Guardian newspaper.

    The estimated cost of resettling 50,000 Syrian refugees would amount to about $5.3 billion, according to the Liberal Democrats.

    The party also calls on re-opening the so-called Dubs amendment to the UK Immigration Act 2016, allowing for the acceptance of unaccompanied refugee children to the United Kingdom from Europe. The scheme was effectively suspended earlier this year, with the government claiming that local authorities had reached the limit of their resources and were not able to accept anymore refugee children.

    The current UK program, launched in 2014, envisages resettling 20,000 refugees over five years, with priority given to the elderly, the disabled, and victims of sexual violence and torture.

    The call by the Liberal Democrats came as a sign of the party refocusing its election efforts on Labour voters in a move to oppose the Conservative party, which, according to Farron, made the UK people "meaner, narrower and less thoughtful about neighbors."

    On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election at the start of June to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit. According to recent polls, the ruling Conservative Party currently holds a 16-percent lead over the main opposition Labour Party, enjoying the support of 46 percent of potential voters. The projections for the Liberal Democrats stand at 11 percent.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UK Decision to Block Child Refugees Under Dubs Amendment 'Catastrophic' & 'Sad'
    UK Gov't Plan to Resettle 20,000 Syrian Refugees by 2020 'Too Vague,' MPs Warn
    UK Refuses to Accept Remaining Children Refugees From Calais Camp - Reports
    Tags:
    manifesto, refugees, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok