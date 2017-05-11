Czech President, Ruling Coalition Fail to Mend Rift Over Finance Minister

© REUTERS/ David W Cerny Czech President Opposes Early Elections After Cabinet Resignation

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — A rift between Zeman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka deepened last week after the coalition government asked the president to remove Finance Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman suspected of tax dodging. Zeman refused, saying this was against the deal that created the coalition.

On Wednesday, the president held talks with the leaders of the three parties that make up the coalition in the city of Liberec, in an attempt to end the political standoff. The leaders said they wanted to stay in power until the October election.

"The president suggested calling a snap election to end the crisis, which was rejected by other negotiators. The second option on the table is the government’s resignation," anti-establishment ANO party leader Andrej Babis said after the talks, as quoted by the Czech Television.

Some 20,000 people gathered in central Prague late Wednesday to protest against the president’s decision not to dismiss the finance chief. Similar rallies were held in five other Czech cities, with protesters shouting slogans reminiscent of the 1989 anti-Communist demonstrations.