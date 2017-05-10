Three Women Charged With Plotting Terror Attack in UK - London Police

Three women, arrested by the UK Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command in various parts of London in late April, were charged with preparation of a terror attack, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rizlaine Boular, 21, and her 43-year-old mother, Mina Dich, as well as 20-year-old Khawla Barghouthi are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning. Boular is accused of planning to conduct an attack, whereas the other women are accused of assisting her.
"Three women have today been charged with the preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act, and conspiracy to murder," the Metropolitan Police said.
The UK Security Forces have been taking measures recently in order to fight a terror threat in the country following a deadly incident in the center of London on March 22, when an attacker identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the city’s center. He then left the car, armed with a knife, and attempted to enter the Parliament building. The attack left five people dead, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured. Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
