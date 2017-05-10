Register
19:01 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen

    German Defense Minister Wants to Reform Armed Forces After Anti-Refugee Plot

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    German Foreign Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday the need to reform the Bundeswehr, or the German armed forces, amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the revelation of a far-right, anti-refguee plot prepared by a German serviceman.

    German police in Frankfurt, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Germany Arrests Another Suspect in Alleged Right-Wing Plot - Prosecutor General
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On April 26, a 28-year-old first lieutenant of the German army, referred in media as Franco A., was detained in the German town of Hammelburg on suspicion of preparing a crime allegedly aimed against refugees. According to media reports, the Bundeswehr had proof of the detainee's far-right views. On Monday, von der Leyen, who canceled her visit to the United States over the scandal, said that the detainee's commanders knew of his far-right views but did not report them due to a misguided sense of comradeship.

    "I am completely clear – and I will report on that at the session of the [defense] committee today – that we need a broad process [of reforms] in the Bundeswehr, which we should pass together — from recruits to generals, from assistants to the minister," von der Leyen said.

    She also said that the German Defense Ministry would improve the democratic education of servicemen, troops’ discipline, command and alert systems.

    Von der Leyen also vowed to carry out a thorough investigation of the plot prepared by Franco A.

    According to media reports, Franco A. applied for asylum as a Syrian refugee in the German town of Giessen in late 2015, and was subsequently granted asylum, shelter and benefits in January 2016. During the registration it was not noticed that the "Syrian refugee" was of German descent and did not speak Arabic but only French. He allegedly planned to commit a serious crime and blame it on refugees.

    Related:

    Court Gives Jail Terms to 8 Brazilians for Plotting Terror Acts at Rio Olympics
    Irish Lone Wolf Terrorist Used Image of Swedish Model to Entrap Man in Bomb Plot
    German MoD Cancels US Trip Amid Alleged Army Plot
    Tags:
    plot, Ursula von der Leyen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok