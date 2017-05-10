Marine Le Pen Expresses Deep Regret Over Niece's Decision to Quit Politics

© AP Photo/ Claude Paris Marine Le Pen's Niece Quits Politics Due to Personal Reasons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, French media reported that Marion Marechal-Le Pen would not be participating in the upcoming legislative election and would quit politics, apparently, to spend more time with her daughter.

"As a political leader, I deeply regret the decision of Marion, but unfortunately, as a mother, I understand her," Le Pen wrote on her Twitter.

Comme dirigeante politique je regrette profondément la décision de Marion mais hélas, comme maman, je la comprends. MLP — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) 10 мая 2017 г.

​In a letter addressed to the Vaucluse Matin – Le Dauphine Libere newspaper, with excerpts first published on Tuesday, Marechal-Le Pen said that she had missed the first years of her daughter's life and would like to be able to spend more time with her.

The politician's announcement comes on the heel of the presidential election, in which Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the National Front (FN) party, lost to independent Emmanuel Macron despite scoring a record number of votes for the FN. Legislative election in France will be held on June 11 and June 18.