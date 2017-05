WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has arrived in Lithuania for meetings with local officials and a visit to a NATO battlegroup deployment site, the Department of Defense said in a release on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania today where he will ‎meet with Baltic leaders and visit an enhanced forward presence NATO battlegroup," the release stated.

A decision of the alliance to deploy four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was announced by the alliance's secretary general after the NATO summit in July 2016.