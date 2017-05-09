Register
    The British Union flag and the European Union flag are seen flying behind a clock in the City of London, Britain, January 16 , 2017.

    Corbyn Believes Brexit Issue 'Settled,' Britons Should Focus on Future

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party, believes that the issue of Brexit has been "settled" and the Britons now should decide on the policy of the country after they leave the 28-nation bloc, media reported Tuesday citing excerpts from his speech to be delivered later in the day.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Labour politician is expected to formally launch the campaign of his party ahead of the snap general election scheduled for June 8.

    "This election isn't about Brexit itself. That issue has been settled. The question now is what sort of Brexit do we want — and what sort of country do we want Britain to be after Brexit," Corbyn will say, according to the ITV news broadcaster.

    Corbyn's speech is expected to focus on the Labour vision of Brexit, which should be "jobs-first" and should open the doors to "a genuinely fairer society and an upgraded economy."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Head of the European Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker to Downing Street in London, Britain April 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Brexit Britain vs the EU: The Gloves Are Off
    The politician is also expected to accuse the Conservatives of putting the interests of their party above the "real national interest."

    In March, the United Kingdom officially started the process of the withdrawal from the EU against the backdrop of the 2016 referendum, when the majority of Britons decided to leave the bloc.

    On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is the leader of the Conservatives, called an early general election, saying that the country needed a strong government to succeed in the withdrawal talks with Brussels. On April 19, the move was supported by the House of Commons and on May 3, May asked Queen Elizabeth II to dissolve the parliament.

