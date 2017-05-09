Corbyn Believes Brexit Issue 'Settled,' Britons Should Focus on Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Labour politician is expected to formally launch the campaign of his party ahead of the snap general election scheduled for June 8.

"This election isn't about Brexit itself. That issue has been settled. The question now is what sort of Brexit do we want — and what sort of country do we want Britain to be after Brexit," Corbyn will say, according to the ITV news broadcaster.

Corbyn's speech is expected to focus on the Labour vision of Brexit, which should be "jobs-first" and should open the doors to "a genuinely fairer society and an upgraded economy."

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay Brexit Britain vs the EU: The Gloves Are Off

The politician is also expected to accuse the Conservatives of putting the interests of their party above the "real national interest."

In March, the United Kingdom officially started the process of the withdrawal from the EU against the backdrop of the 2016 referendum, when the majority of Britons decided to leave the bloc.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is the leader of the Conservatives, called an early general election, saying that the country needed a strong government to succeed in the withdrawal talks with Brussels. On April 19, the move was supported by the House of Commons and on May 3, May asked Queen Elizabeth II to dissolve the parliament.