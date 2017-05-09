Register
06:36 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Buk-M2 missile system during a full dress rehearsal of the V-Day Parade on Red Square, Moscow

    Russia's Victory Day Military Parade to Kick Off in Moscow on Tuesday

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5010

    A military parade to honor the 72nd anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War will kick off on Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The parade involving 10,001 troops, 114 units of military equipment and 72 aircraft will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT).

    The Tu-95 bombers seen flying over Moscow's Red Square during the rehearsal of the May 9 Victory Day Parade
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Syria Vets: Russia to Showcase War-Hardened Pilots During V-Day Parade in Moscow
    The event consists of three major parts, the infantry march, the procession of armored vehicles and a fly past column, involving military helicopters and airplanes.

    This year's event is notable for the participation of 210 service women in the parade, which is twice as much as in 2016. The Yunarmia (Young Army), a militarized patriotic movement for 11 to 18 years old, is taking part for the first time. The movement was created by the Defense Ministry in 2015 with the aim of bringing up a well-informed and patriotic generation of school children and now comprises some 30,000 members.

    The vehicle part of the parade is marked by the presence of the newly developed Tor-M2DT short-range anti-aircraft missile system and the Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile system, both designed to operate in the Arctic. The vehicles can be spotted by their light gray color scheme.

    Russian T-14 Armata tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ YURI KADOBNOV
    Russian Military Rehearses for 2017 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (WATCH)
    The air show involves Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, which will for the first time be shown to the wider public. The Russian Knights aerobatic team received the newly developed jets in 2016. The plane saw its first combat action during Russia's anti-terrorist campaign in Syria.

    The new T-72B3M variant of the T-72 main battle tank is taking part for the first time. First commissioned in 2016, the tank has upgraded protection, a more powerful engine and a new fire control system.

    The day's celebrations will conclude with fireworks on the Red Square after dawn at 10:00 p.m. local time. A lot of other Russian cities are also seeing their own parades to mark Victory Day.

    Related:

    The Last Night-Time Rehearsal Before the Grand V-Day Parade in Moscow
    Former Yugoslavian PM to March Through Moscow With 'Immortal Regiment' on V-Day
    Russian Battle Tanks Prepped and Ready for V-Day
    Tags:
    parade, V-Day celebrations, Syria, Arctic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok