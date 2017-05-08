Marine Le Pen's Niece Should Take Over FN Leadership - French Lawmaker

© Sputnik/ Galina Azule The Republicans May Win Over FN Voters If Show Staunch Opposition to Macron - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the French Interior Ministry, Le Pen lost to independent Emmanuel Macron on Sunday with 33.9 percent of the votes against his 66.1 percent.

"The National Front, as long as it is led by Marine Le Pen, will no longer be a player, no matter how it changes. The only credible change would be for Marion Le Pen to replace Marine Le Pen, because she is clearly superior to her," di Borgo said.

According to di Borgo, Le Pen showed herself to be "a very bad candidate during the May 3 debates against Macron," as she went from 42 percent of prospective votes before the debates to the 33.9 that she ended up gaining on Sunday.

"[Le Pen] will not be able to have many lawmakers at the legislative elections because she does not have any allies (except for [Nicolas] Dupont-Aignant) and lost her credibility," di Borgo said.

Earlier on Monday, FN Vice President Florian Philippot said that Marine Le Pen would definitely remain the leader of the party.

French legislative elections are expected to take place on June 11 and June 18.