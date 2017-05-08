Paris Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Against Anti-Election Rally Protesters

A Sputnik correspondent was hit by a police officer while covering protests. The reporter said that law enforcers took away her helmet and mask for protection and nearly broke her phone from which a live broadcast has been conducted from the scene. Many journalists present at the event were also attacked by law enforcement officers.

A rally is currently underway in Paris against the newly-elected president and his rival in the presidential race right-wing Marine Le Pen. According to organizers of the protest, none of the candidates meet the requirements of a fair social policy.

© Sputnik/ Demonstration called by the collectif "Front Social" and labour unions on May 8, 2017 a day after the French presidential election.

Security measures have been boosted around the perimeter of the rally. Journalists and participants have been carefully searched at the site.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that protesters threw a firecracker at a police cordon. According to the correspondent, the rally began in the Place de la Republique.

Following the first round of election, mass protests under slogan "Ni Le Pen, Ni Macron" took place across the country as people were dissatisfied with the emerged candidates for the presidency.

According to the final count of the votes in the runoff election, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes.