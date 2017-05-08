Macron Widens His Lead to 30% in French Presidential Election

© REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler Police Disperse Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Eastern Paris

Centrist Emmanuel Macron has widened his lead over his rival Marine Le Pen in the Sunday French presidential election to 30 percent.

Macron is winning with 65.48 percent of votes, after 95 percent of ballots counted, French Interior Ministry data revealed.

According to French Interior Ministry, Right-wing candidate Le Pen has 34.52 percent of votes.

Le Pen has already congratulated her rival after the first results' announcement.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates faced each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.

The final results would be announced and approved by the French Constitutional Council in the middle of the next week, French Interior Minister Mattias Fekl said earlier.