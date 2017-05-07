Criminal Gangs Clashes in Paris Leave 3 People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sud Radio station, the police did not confirm reports on shooting in the area, but said two people received head injuries inflicted with iron bars, while another person was stabbed as result of clashes.

The security in France has been tightened up as the country is holding runoff election on Sunday, choosing between centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

According to the first official results of the runoff, Macron is winning the election in France.