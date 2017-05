BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – According to Belgian RTBF radio, Melenchon’s followers are either refusing to vote or casting empty ballots.

A poll by Elabe for BFMTV and L'Express showed on Tuesday that 44 percent of Melenchon’s supporters and 46 percent of the supporters of The Republicans party nominee Francois Fillon said they would vote for Macron in the runoff on Sunday.

Macron is running against former National Front party leader, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen. The first official results from the second round are expected on Sunday evening.