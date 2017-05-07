Hollande Casts Ballot in Presidential Runoff Election

© AP Photo/ Bob Edme Macron, Le Pen: What to Expect From French Presidential Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — The president, who served as the mayor of Tulle from 2001 to 2008, has talked with electorate and reporters at the polling station.

Hollande did not participate in the Socialist Party primary election, thus becoming the first French president since 1958, when the Fifth Republic was established, not to seek a second term.

On Sunday, polling stations opened across France at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). Most of the polling stations will close at 7 p.m. local time.

The first round of the presidential election took place on April 23, with independent Emmanuel Macron gaining 24.01 percent of votes, and right-wing Marine Le Pen coming second with 21.3 percent.