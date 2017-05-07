BAKU (Sputnik) — Armenia has violated the ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 121 times during the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 121 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that led to Azerbaijan losing control of the region. The violence between Azerbaijani and Nagorno-Karabakh forces escalated on April 2, 2016, leading to multiple casualties. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.