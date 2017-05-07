Man Shot Dead Near Paris Ahead of French Presidential Run-Off

PARIS (Sputnik) — A man was shot dead in Plaisir, the suburbs of Paris, by unknown attackers ahead of the second round of French presidential election, local media reported Saturday.

The victim was sitting in the car at the Burger King parking lot, when he was shot 11 times and killed by unknown assailants at 9:30 p.m. local time (19:30 GMT), Le Parisien newspaper said.

According to Le Parisien, the victim was familiar to French law enforcement authorities of France, however, he committed his last offense in 2010. An investigation has been initiated in order to establish the circumstances of the homicide.

The final round of French presidential election in Metropolitan France will take place on Sunday. The first round took place on April 23, in which independent candidate Emmanuel Macron came first with 24.01 percent of the votes, followed by right-wing Marine Le Pen with 21.3 percent.