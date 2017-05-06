Rossiya Segodnya Reporter Accredited for Eurovision Denied Entry to Ukraine

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Ramil Sitdikov, a photo reporter of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency who had been accredited for the Eurovision Song Contest was denied entry to Ukraine.

"At the border they took his documents, went somewhere and in about an hour brought a decision to refuse entry," Alexander Shtol, Director of the Joint Directorate of Photo Information of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency said on Saturday, adding that Sitdikov had received proper accreditation.

Last month, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) officially confirmed that Russia would not participate in Eurovision 2017 because it did not agree to the proposed alternatives after Ukraine's refusal to let Yulia Samoilova from Russia take part in the contest. The EBU offered Russia to broadcast the singer's performance through a satellite, or to replace the contestant.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in April that it was regrettable that Eurovision organizers had been unable to compel Ukraine to comply with the rules of the song contest.

