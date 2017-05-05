Paris Students Protest Against Presidential Hopefuls Ahead of Sunday Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hundreds of Paris students took to the street on Friday to protest against both presidential candidates, centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who entered the run-off election, slated for Sunday, local media reported.

The work of ten schools in Paris was disrupted due to partial or attempted blockades, the Ouest-France newspaper said.

The protesters marched under the slogan "The revolution is on the street, not in the ballot boxes," confirming that they did not believe that any of the two candidates represented their interests, the newspaper added.

The newspaper also noted that the unauthorized students’ demonstration, which started at 11:30 a.m. local time (9:30 GMT) in the French capital, was stopped by the law enforcement services.

On April 23, Macron won the first presidential election round, gaining 24.01 percent and Le Pen came second receiving 21.3 percent of vote.