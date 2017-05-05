Register
17:40 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French high school students holding a banner face riot gendarmes during a demonstration before the second round of the presidential election in Paris, France, May 5, 2017

    Paris Students Protest Against Presidential Hopefuls Ahead of Sunday Vote

    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    The work of ten schools in Paris was disrupted due to partial or attempted blockades by sturents who protest against both presidential candidates, centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who entered the run-off election, according to local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hundreds of Paris students took to the street on Friday to protest against both presidential candidates, centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who entered the run-off election, slated for Sunday, local media reported.

    The work of ten schools in Paris was disrupted due to partial or attempted blockades, the Ouest-France newspaper said.

    Hooded youths throw bottles during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris, France, April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    'Neither Macron, Nor Le Pen': Protesters Take to the Streets of Paris (VIDEO)
    The protesters marched under the slogan "The revolution is on the street, not in the ballot boxes," confirming that they did not believe that any of the two candidates represented their interests, the newspaper added.

    The newspaper also noted that the unauthorized students’ demonstration, which started at 11:30 a.m. local time (9:30 GMT) in the French capital, was stopped by the law enforcement services.

    On April 23, Macron won the first presidential election round, gaining 24.01 percent and Le Pen came second receiving 21.3 percent of vote.

    Related:

    'Neither Macron, Nor Le Pen': Protesters Take to the Streets of Paris (VIDEO)
    Police Use Smoke Pellets, Moving Toward Protesters in Center of Paris (VIDEO)
    Police Use Tear Gas Dispersing Protest in Paris Day Ahead of Presidential Vote
    Protesters Clash With Police in Paris Ahead of Marine Le Pen’s Campaign Rally
    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, protest, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok