Suspected Daesh, Jabhat Fatah al Sham Member Detained in Germany’s Saxony

German Authorities Detain Alleged Daesh Member in Country's Southwest

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)Ahmad A., 29, who is a Syrian citizen, was detained on late Thursday in the town of Markkleeberg near Saxony’s capital of Leipzig, the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk radio broadcaster reported, citing the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which is said to have issued an arrest warrant.

Police also conducted a search of the detainee’s flat.

Ahmed A. reportedly took part in seizing the Syrian city of Dibsi ‘Afnan in November 2012 and the city of Al Tabqah in February 2013. He is said to have joined the Daesh in early 2013.

Germany has been on high terror alert after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the latest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market when Daesh member Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.

