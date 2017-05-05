Le Pen Denies Her Party Had a Role in Revelation of Macron's Offshore Accounts

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Thursday, Macron filed a legal complaint, not targeting any specific party, over allegations that he owned an offshore bank account in the Bahamas.

"We have nothing to do with that," Le Pen said in an interview with the RTL radio station, adding that the complaint was not targeting her as otherwise Macron would have filed a complaint directly addressing the right-wing candidate.

Speculation concerning Macron's offshore accounts has been circulating on social media for some time, with the candidate repeatedly refuting the rumors. On Wednesday, similar allegations were made by Le Pen during a heated 2-hour TV debate with Macron. Le Pen's words triggered a sharp response from En Marche!, which Macron is a member of, with the party stating that these remarks would have legal consequences under the French defamation laws.

On Thursday, Le Pen said in an interview with BFMTV that she did not have any proof to substantiate her claims, because if she had, she "would have raised the question" before a court.

The French prosecutors have already opened an inquiry into the suspected spreading of disinformation aimed at disrupting the voting process.

Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the French presidential election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. An Elabe poll showed earlier in the day that Macron was projected to receive 62 percent of votes against Le Pen's 38 percent.

The program of French centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron is a program of "social destruction" and deregulation, Marine Le Pen said.

"There is violence in the project of Mr. Macron. It is a program of social destruction. There two projects of the society: mine is a project of protection, and [the other is] a project of deregulation of Mr. Macron," Le Pen said in an interview with RTL radio station.

She stressed that Macron was a candidate of the oligarchs, adding that the situation with people's welfare would only aggravate should he became new president.

