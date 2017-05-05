Greenpeace Activists Unfurl Anti-Le Pen Banner on Eiffel Tower in Paris

–

PARIS (Sputnik)The message was aimed at urging French voters not to support right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, former leader of the National Front party, at election run-off set for Sunday.

"[The actions seek] to prevent the people against Marine Le Pen’s project, and everything it represents, like the risks for the associations," Director General of Greenpeace France Jean-Francois Julliard was quoted as saying by Europe 1 radio station.

Julliard added that Greenpeace was concerned about the resurgence of nationalism in various countries like Turkey, Hungary, and about the risks of potential restrictions of the freedom of association.

The same kind of action took place in January, when the activists unfurled the "Resist" banner near the White House in protest against US President Donald Trump.

On April 23, centrist Emmanuel Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!