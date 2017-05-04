EU Plans to Hand Over Control of Euratom Nuclear Waste on UK Soil to London

© East News/ Photoshot/REPORTER/Attila Volgyi Hungary, Euratom Clear All Issues on Russian Nuclear Fuel Supplies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Union plans to transfer control over the European Atomic Energy Community’s (Euratom) radioactive materials stored on UK territory to London after Brexit, media reported Thursday, citing draft documents issued by EU chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier.

London will become responsible for almost 130 tonnes of plutonium, among other nuclear materials, as part of the deal with Brussels on assuming ownership of the Sellafield site, which is Euratom’s plutonium stockpile in Cumbria, the Financial Times newspaper said.

The United Kingdom’s decision to exit Euratom is considered controversial as obtaining ownership of the Euratom’s plant means that London will have to deal with the nuclear waste collected from across the European Union for recycling and, in addition, the access to EU nuclear market and skilled workers for the United Kingdom will be restricted.

The United Kingdom officially started process of withdrawing from the Euratom on March 29, on the same day when Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty was triggered.