EU Plans to Hand Over Control of Euratom Nuclear Waste on UK Soil to London

London will become responsible for almost 130 tonnes of plutonium, among other nuclear materials, as part of the deal with Brussels on assuming ownership of the Sellafield site, which is Euratom’s plutonium stockpile in Cumbria, the Financial Times newspaper said.
The United Kingdom’s decision to exit Euratom is considered controversial as obtaining ownership of the Euratom’s plant means that London will have to deal with the nuclear waste collected from across the European Union for recycling and, in addition, the access to EU nuclear market and skilled workers for the United Kingdom will be restricted.
The United Kingdom officially started process of withdrawing from the Euratom on March 29, on the same day when Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty was triggered.
All comments
Show new comments (0)