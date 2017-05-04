Obama Releases Video Endorsing Macron for French President

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Former US President Barack Obama released a video on Thursday endorsing French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"Because of how important this election is, I also want you to know that I am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward," Obama stated in the video.

Macron has stood up for liberal values, put forward a vision for the important role France plays in the world, and is committed to a better future for the French people, Obama added.

French voters will head to the polls on Sunday to choose between Macron and his opponent, right-wing presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!