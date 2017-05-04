Register
    Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate and leader of the movement En Marche!, during a news conference following the first round of the election.

    Macron Says Necessary to Debate With National Front Party to 'Denounce Lies'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Emmanuel Macron said that it is necessary to debate and discuss the fundamental issues with the National Front party, which was formerly led by the far-right presidential candidate and Macron's rival Marine Le Pen, to "denounce lies."

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    France’s Macron ‘More Convincing’ Than Le Pen in Final Election Debate
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) French independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron believes it is necessary to debate and discuss the fundamental issues with the National Front (FN) party to "denounce lies," especially given the level of support it received during first round of election.

    "It is necessary to debate with National Front, to go to the battlefield to denounce the lies… I have tried to bring the debate back to substantive issues. But it is necessary the two sides to be willing to do this," Macron said Thursday in an interview with France Inter radio station.

    Macron pointed out that right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen managed to gain trust of many French citizens, and the very fact that she finished second in the first round showed that he had to put more efforts.

    "If the FN is in the second round, it is because there are no results. Every effort should be made to make the country better," Macron said.

    Besides, he vowed "to eradicate the anger that the National Front was feeding on."

    Ahead of the run-off, set for this Sunday, Macron also called on French citizens not to abstain from voting.

    On April 23, Macron won the first presidential election round with 24.01 percent of the vote and Le Pen came in second with 21.3 percent of the vote. According to recent Ifop poll, Macron is projected to gain 60 percent of voted in run-off, whereas Le Pen is set to receive 40 percent.

    On April 24, Marine Le Pen announced that she would temporarily "take leave" of the presidency of the National Front, the party founded by her father.

