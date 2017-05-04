Register
09:48 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Slovak police control border crossers at a checkpoint of the Slovakian-Hungarian border near Rajka (Hungary) and Cunovo (Slovakia) on September 14, 2015

    Czech, Slovak Interior Ministers Urge Easing Security Control on Croatian Border

    © AFP 2017/ SAMUEL KUBANI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 66 0 0

    Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec and his Slovak counterpart Robert Kalinak called for easing of the Croatian border control with Hungary, Slovenia and Austria due to inconveniences for tourists, which have to wait for hours at some border posts for security checks, local media reported.

    People hold a banner reading Stop EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP)'s trojan horse during a protest against the CETA at European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on October 27, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Croatian NGOs Calling for Public Debate on CETA Deal
    PRAGUE (Sputnik) According to Ceske noviny media outlet, the initiative was announced by the two officials on Wednesday during their meeting in Prague, while Chovanec and Kalinak would inform other EU interior ministers in the near future on the issue.

    "It is necessary to ensure smooth movement at the Croatian border with Hungary, Slovenia and Austria. It is crazy that people even now, before the tourist season, are waiting at the border for three-four hours. As a result, it may happen that our fellow citizens will spend two days out of the seven days of their holiday at border," Kalinak was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

    On April 7, the European Union tightened security measures at external ground, air and water border posts, according to which all arriving travelers will be checked against a database of stolen and lost documents, a process which will increase the overall time of border control. The new border control regulations are being introduced in accordance with the amendments to the Schengen Code approved by the European Council in February 2017.

    Before the new rules were introduced on April 7, only citizens of non-EU member states were subject to systematic checks when crossing EU borders. Citizens of the bloc and members of their families who are not EU citizens were free from external border checks.

    Slovenia and Croatia are both members of the European Union, however Croatia is not part of the Schengen zone.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU-UK 'Divorce' Should Result in Brussels' Victory - Slovak PM
    Slovak Economic Minister Expects Slovakia, Russia to Establish Joint Enterprises
    Slovak Foreign Minister Says Premature to Talk About Ukraine's EU Membership
    Tags:
    border control, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok