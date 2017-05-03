Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 59% to 41% - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey conducted for Le Monde newspaper, the voting intention figures for Macron did not change much, compared to polls, carried out before the first round of election, when he was projected to gain 61 percent of votes.

The pollster found out that the number of people intending to cast their ballots increased by 4 percent since mid-April, when a previous poll was conducted, amounting to 76 percent now.

The survey was conducted on April 30-May 1 with 13,742 people having been questioned.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.

