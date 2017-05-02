Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally near Aberdeen in Scotland, Britain April 29, 2017.

    Theresa May's 'Strong and Stable' Sloganeering Feeds 'Troll' Verhofstadt

    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's top Brexit negotiator, has subtly trolled UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter, provoking howls of derisive laughter across the social network - however, hardcore Brexiteers have also taken the opportunity to snipe at the Belgian MEP.

    "Strong and stable." The austere campaigning slogan has spread across the media like wildfire since May called the July 8 election, emanating copiously from the mouths of government ministers in their every public appearance.

    Some suggest the Prime Minister alone used the phrase 57 times in the 10 days from April 18, when the vote was announced.

    Perhaps due to its panting ubiquity, many UK voters have already expressed fatigue and cynicism at the mantra, taking to social media to mock it mercilessly.

    On May 1, they were joined by a prominent non-UK skeptic.

    Verhofstadt's invocation of the "strong and stable" refrain cannot have been accidental — only his motive and meaning is up for debate, although his phrasing strongly suggests he believes May lacks the necessary grasp of the multifarious issues at the heart of Britain's secession from the European Union, and her approach to date has not been serious.

    His sucker-punch came a mere day after leaked details of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's disastrous dinner with the Prime Minister, which he said he left "ten times more skeptical" than before, due to May's seeming ignorance of the realities of departing the bloc.

    Juncker slammed her overly-optimistic, unrealistic expectations of how long the process would take, and how successful it would be for Britain.

    Juncker was so flabbergasted he reportedly called German Chancellor Angela Merkel afterwards to label May "deluded" and "on another galaxy."

    Many Twitter users found the intervention uproarious, happily tweeting their approval.

    Others were less impressed.

    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit talks, trolling, Brexit, social media, elections, UK general election, Conservative Party, Twitter, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Jean-Claude Juncker, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom, Brussels
