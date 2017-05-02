Over Half of Russians Follow French Elections - Poll

© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe French Presidential Nominee Melenchon Votes in First Round of Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 50 percent of the Russian nationals are following the developments around the French presidential election and consider that this vote would be important for Moscow, a recent poll obtained by Sputnik showed on Tuesday.

According to the poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), 10 percent of the Russians follow the vote thoroughly and 45 percent of respondents do it periodically.

The survey added that 57 percent of nationals consider that the French vote would have a significant impact on Russia, while 35 percent oppose this point of view.

The majority of respondents, or more precisely 61 percent of them, said that they had sympathy for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, while 8 percent of respondents supported her rival Emmanuel Macron, the poll added.

The survey took place on April 25-26 and involved 1,200 respondents interviewed via phone.

On Sunday, the French voters will participate in the second round of presidential election. The first round was won by Macron backed by 24.01 percent, while Le Pen gathered support of 21.3 percent of voters.