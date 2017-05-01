Several Journalists Injured During May Day Demonstrations in Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) — Several journalists were injured in clashes between police and activists during Labor Day demonstrations in the French capital on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

At the beginning of the May Day demonstration, which started at Place de la Republique square in the center of Paris, one of the reporters sustained a knee injury in clashes.

A photographer was wounded in the head by an unidentified object hurled at him by a hooligan during the demonstration.

RT correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij also sustained a head injury while streaming the demonstration on one of the Paris streets via the Periscope app, when unidentified people hit her on the head and knocked the telephone out of her hands urging not to film their faces.