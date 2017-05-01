Register
16:40 GMT +301 May 2017
Live
    Search
    African refugees

    Close Quarters: Refugee Housed in German Church Near Kids Leaves Locals On Edge

    © AFP 2017/ ALFONSO DI VINCENZO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    214210

    A protestant church community in Flintbek, Germany has quartered a refugee from Eritrea in the cellar of a children's daycare.

    As the Flensburger Tageblatt newspaper reported, many parents were anything but happy about the decision as they feared the refugee might potentially pose a threat to their children.

    "Nobody — even the pastor — can guarantee that this, possibly, traumatized refugee, who stays in the cellar without daylight for weeks, won't have some kind of a short-circuit reaction," a worried mother said.

    Iraqi security keep watch as civilians arrive on July 27, 2016 at a camp for displaced people in the district of Hajaj after fleeing the towns of al-Shirqat and Qayyarah, south of the city of Mosul, during reported fighting between Iraqi security forces and jihadists from the Islamic State (IS) grou
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Germany to Allocate $37mln for Mosul Refugees
    Other parents were also concerned about the fact that a refugee had been placed in the immediate vicinity of 82 children attending the kindergarten. However, the local pastor said he didn't understand the parent's anxiety and advised them to choose another kindergarden if they do not agree with the decision.

    "Those who believe that the decision of the Ev. Church community of Flintbek was wrong may cancel their children's visits to the nursery if they think that this is a necessary step which we, of course, will regret," pastor Manfred Schade said.

    According to him, it should not be accepted that the "weakest members of our society are publicly denigrated as potential threats or terrorists".

    Nevertheless, the refugee was sent to another location and is currently living in a youth center.

    In an interview with the Die Welt newspaper, head of the local administration Rolf-Oliver Schwemer said that due to parents' complaints "he asked the community to place the "tenant" in another place. Among other things, it turned out that according to the documentation, the building can't be viewed as a residence facility and thus can't be used for a long stay in it."

    In an interview with Sputnik Germany, Jürgen Schindler, spokesman for the Evangelical Lutheran church community, commented on the issue.

    Migrants arrive at the railway station in Munich, southern Germany, on September 12, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPP GUELLAND
    Germany to Use Dialect Recognition Software to Verify Origins of Refugees
    "The young man now lives in a youth center, which also belongs to the church," he said.

    According to Schindler, the refugee from Eritrea has already been accommodated there for six weeks.

    "Nobody lives in the building. There are only study rooms for young people here," the spokesman noted.

    Commenting on the reaction of the parents, Schindler said: "You can see that some people view a refugee from Africa as a threat."

    "However, ultimately, the question was whether the rooms in the kindergarden building would be suitable as living areas," the spokesman noted.
    Apparently the competent institution had doubts and ordered a legal examination. That is why the municipality decided to place the asylum seeker in a youth center, Schindler stressed.

    Germany has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in EU member states. The country accepted over one million refugees in 2015 alone.

    Related:

    Thousands of Afghan Refugees in Germany May Be Former Taliban Members
    The Refugees Who Used to Make Curtains in Syria, Now Sewing Sails in Germany
    Germany to Use Dialect Recognition Software to Verify Origins of Refugees
    Tags:
    Kindergarten, children, refugee crisis, Eritrea, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok