Greek Citizens to Mark May Day With Mass Protests

ATHENS (Sputnik) — While May 1 is an official holiday day in Greece, the trade unions usually hold 24-hour demonstrations on this day. Train and ferry traffic is set to be halted, trolley buses will not operate as well, while buses will be available for passengers between 09.00 a.m. (6:00 GMT) and 09.00 p.m. local time.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the Civil Servants' Confederation (ADEDY) and the All Workers Militant Front (PAME) unions also called on the citizens to gather in the center of Athens for protests. It is expected that hundreds of people will participate in demonstrations, considering that the Greek government intends to vote on new austerity measures in the near future.

GSEE and ADEDY also announced another 24-hour strike on May 17.

The debt crisis hit Greece in 2010, with the EU Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the EU Stabilization Fund agreeing on $344.6 billion loan programs to Athens in exchange for wide-ranging economic reforms in the country.

In 2015, Greece's creditors launched the third bailout program to support Athens, however, at the moment the program is facing difficulties, as its second review has not been finalized yet.

In the beginning of March, EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said that the Eurogroup would not agree on the medium-term measures for Greek debt relief until Athens concludes the bailout program in the summer of 2018.

May 1 is an International Workers' Day, also known as Labor Day, which is celebrated in many countries.