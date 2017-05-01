Seven Ukrainian Citizens Arrested in UK Over Illegal Border Crossing

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin This is How Visa-Free Regime Complicates Ukrainian Labor Migration to Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seven Ukrainian citizens have been detained by the UK border force over suspicion of illegal border crossing, local media reported.

According to the Ipswich Star newspaper, seven suspected illegal immigrants from Ukraine were detained after their sailing yacht ran aground on the banks of the River Ore in Suffolk County.

"Border Force and Suffolk police were contacted at 11.45am [local time, 10:45 GMT] regarding a boat stuck in the River Ore. The coastguard intercepted and towed the vessel to safety. Border Force officers were deployed in conjunction with Suffolk police and seven individuals were arrested in relation to immigration offences. All have now been taken to local police stations and will be subject to interview," a spokeswoman for the UK Home Office said, as cited by the newspaper.

This is the second time a group of Ukrainians was detained in the area. In 2014, three men and one woman were detained and later sentenced for terms from one to three years for human trafficking.