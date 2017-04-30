London Police Arrest Female Terrorist Suspect Shot in Anti-Terror Raid

© AFP 2017/ Leon Neal Police Detain Suspect Behind London Club's Acid Spraying Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London police arrested on Sunday a woman suspected of terrorism immediately after she was discharged from hospital where she was receiving treatment after an injury in an anti-terror raid, the police said in a statement.

"On the afternoon of Sunday, 30 April, the woman [B] was discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism," the statement said.

VIDEO: ‘Active Plot’ Foiled and Woman Shot as Anti-Terror Police Raid London Addresshttps://t.co/ua8jWSgKsP pic.twitter.com/HTbpRnAoKc — Andrew Jones (@KingAJ40) 29 апреля 2017 г.

​The 21-year-old unidentified woman was wounded in a Thursday operation in Willesden and Kent. Within the raid, six other people were arrested on the same charges and currently remain in custody.

On March 22, London suffered a terror attack when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the center of London. He then left the car, armed with a knife, and attempted to enter the parliament building. The attack left five people dead, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured. The Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and many other states, has claimed responsibility for the attack.