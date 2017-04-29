First-Round Candidate Dupont-Aignan Endorses Le Pen in French Election Runoff

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky Le Final Countdown: French Presidential Election Going to the Wire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan announced on Saturday his support for right-winger Marine Le Pen and said he had signed a pact with her on a future government.

"I officially announce that I will support Marine Le Pen and will campaign with her," he said in an interview to France 2 television channel.

Dupont-Aignan is the leader of the right-wing Debout la France (France Arise) party. He was knocked out of the presidential race after winning 4.7 percent of votes in the first round. Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron came out on top in the first tour.

Dupont-Aignan said that under the governance deal with Le Pen his policy proposals would be incorporated in her campaign. He also branded her rival Macron as a lobbyist of financiers and media.