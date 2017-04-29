Not Welcome: Hungary Completes Second Border Fence to Block Migrants

© AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON Sweden Plans to Increase Penalties for Enterprises Hiring Undocumented Migrants

Interior Ministry State Secretary Karoly Kontrat said Friday that the new 155-kilometer (96-mile) long, two-metre (6.5-foot) high anti-migrant fence would provide better security for the country.

Made of NATO-standard welded wire and equipped with night cameras, heat and movement sensors, as well as speakers shouting warnings in five languages, the fence is supposed to defend against a possible sudden increase in the flow of refugees if, for instance, the EU-Turkey accord regulating migrant movement lapses.

"The Balkan route is invariably active and, as the summer approaches, a growing number of migrants is heading toward Europe," Kontrat told a press conference in the town of Roszke, beside the fence on Hungary's southern frontier.

He said the country needed to prepare for "migration pressure" that could be even greater than Europe has seen so far.

The first barbed wire fence on Hungary's southern border was built in late 2015, after some 400,000 migrants and refugees passed through the country. Since then, Hungary has also introduced a series of harsh rules for migrants and asylum-seekers that have drawn condemnation from human rights advocates, such as the summary expulsion to Serbia of migrants who can't prove their legal status.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his tough stance against immigration, which he has referred to as a "Trojan horse of terrorism," praised the strengthened border fence system, saying it is "impenetrable" and will guarantee Hungary's long-time security.

The new fence cost 15.3 million euros and was built in just two months, 60 days ahead of schedule, by 150 staff from Hungarian correction facilities and 700 prison inmates.