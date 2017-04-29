Register
    Hungarian and Polish policeman patrol at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas.

    Not Welcome: Hungary Completes Second Border Fence to Block Migrants

    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Hungary has completed construction on a second fence on its border with Serbia meant to stop any surge in the flow of migrants toward Western Europe.

    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden
    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Sweden Plans to Increase Penalties for Enterprises Hiring Undocumented Migrants
    Interior Ministry State Secretary Karoly Kontrat said Friday that the new 155-kilometer (96-mile) long, two-metre (6.5-foot) high anti-migrant fence would provide better security for the country.

    Made of NATO-standard welded wire and equipped with night cameras, heat and movement sensors, as well as speakers shouting warnings in five languages, the fence is supposed to defend against a possible sudden increase in the flow of refugees if, for instance, the EU-Turkey accord regulating migrant movement lapses.

    "The Balkan route is invariably active and, as the summer approaches, a growing number of migrants is heading toward Europe," Kontrat told a press conference in the town of Roszke, beside the fence on Hungary's southern frontier.

    He said the country needed to prepare for "migration pressure" that could be even greater than Europe has seen so far.

    A Syrian woman holds her child at the port of Chios on April 3, 2016 as refugees and migrants who broke out from Chios detention camp, stand in the port of the city.
    © AFP 2017/ Louisa Gouliamaki
    Ivanka Trump: Admitting Syrian Refugees Into US 'Has to Be Part of Discussion'
    The first barbed wire fence on Hungary's southern border was built in late 2015, after some 400,000 migrants and refugees passed through the country. Since then, Hungary has also introduced a series of harsh rules for migrants and asylum-seekers that have drawn condemnation from human rights advocates, such as the summary expulsion to Serbia of migrants who can't prove their legal status.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his tough stance against immigration, which he has referred to as a "Trojan horse of terrorism," praised the strengthened border fence system, saying it is "impenetrable" and will guarantee Hungary's long-time security.

    The new fence cost 15.3 million euros and was built in just two months, 60 days ahead of schedule, by 150 staff from Hungarian correction facilities and 700 prison inmates.    

    Hungary's Independent Streak Is Troubling for Globalization Advocates
    UN Warns EU Against Sending Asylum Seekers to Hungary Over Police Violence
    MEPs Call for EU to Begin Legal Action Against Hungary Over Soros Uni Clampdown
