Le Pen Calls on Supporters of Melenchon Not to Vote for Macron in French Run-Off

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen praised on Friday campaign of Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), who finished forth in the first round of election, and called on his supporters not to vote for independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"Today I address the voters who supported La France Insoumise to say that it is necessary to block Emmanuel Macron. His project is an anti-pod to the project they supported during the first tour. It does not represent any change, it is a continuation," Le Pen said in a video posted on Twitter.

Le Pen drew parallels between her presidential promises and the policy of Melenchon, stressing that they had many things in common, while Macron saw the same issues in a different way or was not covering them in his program at all.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent. The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent, while Melenchon received 19.58 percent.

