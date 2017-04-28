Bulgarian President Gives GERB Party Leader Mandate to Form Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, GERB and the United Patriots party signed a coalition agreement

According to The Sofia Globe news website, Radev expressed hope that Borissov, who had already headed the country's government twice, would propose convincing candidates for the ministerial posts.

The news outlet added that within the framework of the Bulgarian legislation, Borissov would have seven days to announce the composition of the government.

Borissov and his previous cabinet resigned in November 2016, after the defeat of his party's candidate in the presidential election won by Radev.

At the snap vote held on March 26, the GERB party received 32.65 percent of votes, while United Patriots was backed by 9.07 percent of voters. Together the two parties have 122 seats in the 240-seat National Assembly.