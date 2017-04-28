EU Guidelines on Brexit Talks May Refer to 'United Ireland'

The remaining 27 EU nations will meet on Saturday to outline their negotiating stance with the United Kingdom, a month after UK’s formal notification of its intention to trigger the exit process.
The US outlet said 27 EU ambassadors had been informed about Kenny’s plan but it remains to be seen if it makes into the text to be shared by European Council chief Donald Tusk. It suggested the reference would be part of additional documents clarifying the law and hence unnegotiable.
The European Union earlier sided with Spain in its row with the United Kingdom over Gibraltar after Brussels granted Madrid a de facto veto right over Brexit terms concerning the British overseas territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)