EU Guidelines on Brexit Talks May Refer to 'United Ireland'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Outgoing Irish prime minister Enda Kenny has proposed making a reference to a "united Ireland" in the final deal with the United Kingdom, and diplomats will ask EU leaders to endorse the idea, the Financial Times newspaper has learned.

The remaining 27 EU nations will meet on Saturday to outline their negotiating stance with the United Kingdom, a month after UK’s formal notification of its intention to trigger the exit process.

The US outlet said 27 EU ambassadors had been informed about Kenny’s plan but it remains to be seen if it makes into the text to be shared by European Council chief Donald Tusk. It suggested the reference would be part of additional documents clarifying the law and hence unnegotiable.

North Ireland voted by 55.8 percent to remain in the European Union, and the FT said, it could be given an opportunity to rejoin the bloc seamlessly if its residents support Irish reunification.

The European Union earlier sided with Spain in its row with the United Kingdom over Gibraltar after Brussels granted Madrid a de facto veto right over Brexit terms concerning the British overseas territory.