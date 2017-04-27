Man Arrested in Central London After Incident Detained Under Terrorism Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the police said that a man was arrested in central London following an incident. Local media reports cited witnesses seeing knives on the ground. Armed police and forensic teams have been seen in the area.

"A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 14:22, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation … The man, aged in his late twenties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. Knives have been recovered from him. He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station," the statement read.

According to the statement, there is no immediate threat and the investigation is ongoing.