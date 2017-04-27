Register
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017.

    EU Parliament Accuses French Presidential Candidate Le Pen of $5.5Mln Fraud

    The European Parliament - which has begun the process of lifting immunity for Marine Le Pen, the French Presidential candidate and MEP - has confirmed that the total amount of fraud she is accused of amounts to US$5.5 million in EU expenses for none-EU party work carried out in France.

    Le Pen — who has stood down as leader of the Front National party to boost her appeal ahead of the second rod against Emmanuel Macron of the En Marche party — is accused for using her MEP expenses to pay for party officials actually working for the Front National. 

    Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Marine Le Pen 'Very Satisfied' With Result of 1st Round of French Presidential Vote

    The allegations — which Le Pen denies — have led to called for her to be charged with fraud, but the total amount of money alleged has only just been revealed to news agency AFP, based on information from Patrick Maisonneuve, a lawyer for the parliament. 

    The fact that the MEPs have chosen to leak the amount as it begins to process of lifting her immunity has brought charges of interfering with domestic French elections. It already comes on the back of two EU chiefs giving their open backing to Macron.

    In response to Le Pen and Macron winning through to the final round, May 7, the Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini both gave their backing to Emmanuel Macron, in a breach of diplomatic protocol.

    ​Tweet: "@JunckerEU congratulated @EmmanuelMacron for his result at the first round and wished him good luck for the rest. #Presidentials2017"

    ​Tweet: "See the flags of #France and the #EU fly to welcome the result of @emmanuelmacron, the hope and the future of our generation."

    ​In March, Le Pen invoked her MEP's immunity in refusing to submit to questioning by investigating magistrates. Her chief of staff Catherine Griset and another party official have been charged with concealment, according to AFP.

    The European Parliament has now begun the process of lifting Le Pen's immunity, but it is unlikely Le Pen will face questioning before the second round of the French Presidential election.

    "[The request] has been forwarded to the legal affairs committee of the European parliament, which is in charge of these issues," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told MEPs at the beginning of a formal sitting of the legislature in Brussels, April 26.

