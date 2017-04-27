Two Police Officers Injured in Shooting on French Island of Reunion

PARIS (Sputnik) — Two police officers were injured by "a dangerous individual" on the French island of Reunion, local authorities said Thursday.

"This morning, two police officers of GIPN [National Police Intervention Groups] in Reunion were wounded while arresting a dangerous individual. After responding to shots, the police officers managed to restrain the assailant," the authorities were quoted as saying by L'Info media outlet.

One police officer was shot in the arm and another in the hand. Both were immediately transferred to hospital. According to the news outlet, the attacker was a radicalized extremism suspect. He was also injured and hospitalized.

During search in the house of the attacker the police found explosive materials, the media outlet said. An investigation into the incident in the French overseas department is underway.

The attack followed last week's incident, when a gunman opened fire on French police officers on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, killing one law enforcer and injuring two others, as well as a German tourist, who was passing by. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, banned in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.